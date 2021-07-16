Windows 10 21H2 is now available in testing phase

The Redmond giant has launched Windows 10 21H2, a biannual update that, for now, is only available in the testing phase, and that, if all goes according to plan, will be available at a general level sometime this month of October. If confirmed, your final name should be Windows 10 October 2021 Update, as long as Microsoft maintains the classic traditional naming scheme that it has been using for its semi-annual updates.

One of the most important goals Microsoft has set for itself with Windows 10 21H2 is give an important oxygen balloon to all those who, for one reason or another, cannot or do not want to upgrade to Windows 11, an operating system that will also arrive at the end of this year that, as we saw in this article, will have clearly higher requirements than Windows 10, something that will act as a major barrier when updating.

Windows 10 21H2 will therefore be the next major biannual update that the operating system will receive, and it will coexist with Windows 11. Microsoft may decide to maintain its current strategy, continuing to release two biannual updates a year for Windows 10, but not yet there is nothing for sure in this regard, so right now the best we can do is wait. Personally, I think it is unlikely that, after the arrival of Windows 11, Microsoft will choose to keep the two semi-annual updates for Windows 10, but only time will solve this question.

A look at what’s new in Windows 10 21H2

This new Windows 10 update brings some important news, among which we can highlight:

Enabling WPA3 H2E support to improve the security of Wi-Fi networks. H2E stands for “Hash-to-Eelement”, a technology that offers greater protection against side channel attacks, as well as other general security improvements.

GPU Computing in WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux), a long-awaited development that should help improve container performance, and make life a little easier for developers. It is important to note that a DirectX 12 compatible GPU will be required.

Performance and stability improvements, as well as certain bug fixes that we will know when the official list with the final notes of this new Windows 10 update is published, something that will happen, as we anticipate, in October this year.

Windows 10 21H2 will be an update that will expand the support of said operating system in its different versions. If all goes according to plan, Windows 10 will continue to be supported, in its “Pro” and “Home” versions, until October 2025. We will be watching to see what update cycle Microsoft decides to keep in the coming years.

If the Redmond giant chooses to keep up with the current pace, the next big update that Windows 10 will receive will be May Update 2022, whose launch should occur sometime in May next year. Windows 11 should accommodate a semi-annual update rate, at least in theory, but as I said there is nothing final right now.