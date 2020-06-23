If you have been aware of the last few weeks, you will have seen how we have insisted on the idea that the second update for Windows 10 (20H2) In this 2020, it will not come full of news and big changes.

Unlike the May 2020 update (version 2004), the Windows 10 Fall 2020 update it will be more of a quality upgrade with a reduced set of features, performance improvements and small additions very similar to what the November 2019 update (version 1909) was.

Windows 10 20H2

Before going into greater detail, about the news and the release date of the second update of Windows 10 for the present year of 2020, we have to remember that there will be a major change in the nomenclature.

As we detailed in yesterday’s article, Microsoft has decided to change how it identifies versions of Windows 10. Therefore, this update that will arrive at the end of 2020 It will not be the 2009 version, but the 20H2 version. It will be like this from this version and all future versions of Windows 10.

What are the news that we know today

The first of them is that Windows 10 20H2 will include by default the new Microsoft Edge based on Chromium. Although we can download and install it manually from January 15 and, now it is also being released via Windows Update for both Windows 10 and Windows 7 and Windows 8.1, in 20H2, the old Edge will cease to exist and will give way to the renewed browser of Microsoft.

Another novelty will be the inclusion of Microsoft Search to Windows 10 search engine. The Microsoft 365 team is working to bring the Microsoft Search engine to Windows 10 and it will arrive in the fall of 2020.

Finally, changes to the storage configuration will also come with the addition of a new, more effective and smarter file cleaning recommender, and at the same time less intrusive.

How the update will be released

Like any update, it will be released through Windows Update, but if you have Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) installed, you will receive the new version 20H2 as one more cumulative update and not as a major feature update.

If, on the contrary, you are with a version prior to 2004, then it will be shown as a feature update that will include all the changes of the May 2020 Update plus those incorporated in version 20H2.

The change in build number will be minimal, going from build 19041 to build 19042. So it will be a light weight update. quick download and installation.

When will Windows 10 20H2 arrive

As it is one more cumulative update, in the attached image (via Microsoft) there is not visibly a “Feature Update” or better known as a feature update as we have already indicated.

As it has been known, the second 2020 update for Windows 10 could arrive as soon as next September, specifically the second week. Although it is early for what we are used to, if everything goes according to plan, that could be the launch window.

If critical issues appear, then the update would be delayed to October or November, depending on the necessary adjustments they have to make from Microsoft.

This calendar may be subject to change and in no case is there an official date announced.