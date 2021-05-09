Windows 10 20H1 and 20H2 available to all users

About a year has passed since the arrival of Windows 10 2004 (20H1) and yet there were still users who could not update their systems to this version. And, of course, the same goes for the 20H2 update, released in October of last year. Currently both versions exceed 80% of Windows 10 installations, mitigating to a large extent (at least until the next arrival of 21H1) the enormous dispersion, which we have seen in previous months, something that we must assess positively.

He said, however, that still, despite the fact that a few months have passed since Microsoft claimed to have released Windows 10 20H1 for all users, there are still users who have not been able to make that leap and, therefore, still are kept in some update of the 2019 system, precisely those that will stop receiving support shortly. A somewhat anomalous situation that, fortunately, it seems that Microsoft has already solved.

And, as we can read in Bleeping Computer, Microsoft has finally resolved Windows 10 20H1 issues with Conexant ISST audio drivers and Conexant and Synaptics sound devices, a problem identified by Microsoft practically since the release of the update, and that has caused Windows not to download it and that it was not possible to apply it on systems with these elements.

Already late last year, Microsoft managed to solve some of these problems, releasing the update on those computers affected by them, which caused blue screens and forced users to reverse the update Now, with the work of recent months, it seems that they have had to find the root cause of the problem and have found the Definitive way to fix it, allowing users to update their Windows 10 installations.

And this is, as I mentioned earlier, especially important if we take into account that they are going to arrive, practically hand in hand, Windows 10 21H1 and the end of support for Windows 10 2019 updates. If it had not been able to solve the problem, Microsoft would have been forced to extend that support until there was a solution, or to make the decision to leave without support users who could not update, despite wanting to do so.

Windows 10 21H1 will be, we already know for months, a minor update, we will have to wait until October or November for Windows 10 21H2 Sun Valley, which will bring quite a lot of news to Microsoft’s operating system. 20H2 and 21H1 have been “minor” updates, which invites us to think that Microsoft has decided to take considerably more time to prepare this great update, in order to avoid problems like those suffered with Windows 10 2004.