If you live in an apartment or in a small house you will know that taking advantage of every corner is important. For this reason, the American design company Grouphug thought of these types of places for its new invention: a small and simple window solar charger, but that is very useful in small spaces.

This practical device has a bamboo frame of 33 x 25 centimeters and four thin solar panels that are in charge of capturing the rays of the Sun.

To operate, the solar window charger is placed for eight to 10 hours in the light and stores energy in a battery inside the frame; The user can then connect their cell phone directly to the USB port on the frame, regardless of whether it is day or night. The battery can fully recharge mobile phones up to two times.

Krystal Persaud, a native of New Jersey, in 2018 created the Brooklyn startup Grouphug. The company makes designer solar panels that you can hang on your window to charge your phone.

Persaud created Grouphug after leading product design for years at another New York tech startup, which makes DIY electronic products and sold last August to Sphero.

Last year, people from Shark Tank contacted her to appear on the show after watching her Kickstarter video. So, he traveled to Los Angeles in September to present his story to a list of famous investors, including Kevin «Mr. Wonderful »O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran.

She assembled quite a few prototypes for her presentation and brought pictures of “Solar Cat,” a large cat-shaped solar panel that was attached to a window at the New York Hall of Science in Queens. The 140-watt cat powered a phone charging station inside the museum.

