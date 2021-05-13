Windmill Air Conditioner Review 2021 – Best Modern Window Air Conditioner

When it comes to window air conditioning units, the decision to either fork up a few hundred bucks on a noisy eyesore or sweat in the name of an aesthetic has long plagued those of us without central air. But thanks to a crop of new DTC brands (take for example July and Kapsul) promising smarter, more environmentally-friendly alternatives, a shift seems to finally be underway.

At the forefront of the unofficial sexy air conditioner movement is Windmill, a brand that launched in June 2020 and sold out in 48 hours (!!!). Founded by third-generation AC engineer Ryan Figlia and entrepreneur Mike Mayer, Windmill is a sleek, unobtrusive smart air conditioner with WiFi connectivity that allows users to set the temperature and fan mode from their phone or voice if it’s paired with a device like Alexa or Google Home.

After a months-long wait and a 10,000 person-long waitlist, Windmill AC units have officially relaunched and are available on their site and, for the first time, on Amazon. If last summer’s fast sell-out times are any indication, these are sure to fly out of stock again this year.

The intelligence when it comes to this sleek, Danish-looking AC goes beyond iOS connectivity though. Instead of blowing air right into your face or hips, Windmill distributes air through an airstream that’s directed upwards and outwards, which helps maximize cold air distribution. It’s able to comfortably cool a studio apartment or large room up to 355 square feet. And! It gets better: According to reviewers, it’s incredibly quiet.

Not to blow smoke (in a literal way), but Windmill’s easy peasy assembly is another distinguishing selling point that sets the brand apart. Units arrive in a simple pre-assembled DIY kit. New Yorkers and those living in buildings that require ACs to be installed by certified technicians will also be glad to note that the brand is also partnered with TaskRabbit to make finding a technician a seamless endeavor.

If you’re ready to blow a kiss goodbye to your current room cooling monstrosity, then know that this is not the time to sleep on ordering your own sexy lil AC.

