Windhorst: “I think Doncic is perhaps a difficult person”

While Luka Doncic tries to qualify Slovenia for the Olympics, the news about him does not stop. Mainly, with the United States as the focus of production. Dallas Mavericks, his franchise, is at a tipping point. He wants to surround his franchise player in the best possible way and, for now, has begun the rebuilding through Jason Kidd and Nico Harrison. The first, as a new coach; the second, as the new general manager. Both, like the pieces of a new cog that breaks, at the root, with all of the above: the most brilliant time in its history, with Rick Carlisle on the bench and Donnie Nelson in the offices.

On the court, making movements will be more difficult. They want to add support for Doncic, but the salary limit tightens like a belt without more holes. “Believe me, nobody wants to help Luka like me. What do we need? The truth is that we need a second scorer. There is no doubt about it,” agreed Mark Cuban, owner of the organization.

In the midst of all this, the rumors not only acquire sports overtones. In fact, the first piece of the domino, an article by Tim Cato and Sam Amick in ., referred, rather, to internal personal relationships in the franchise. In it, Haralabos Voulgaris, director of quantitative research and development, was directly targeted. At the same time, the possible bad relationship of this with Doncic was pointed out. Along the same lines, the voices that revealed discrepancies between the Slovenian and Kristaps Porzingis do not stop insisting. “Porzingis and Doncic don’t like each other,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe recently said.

Now, it has been a partner who has spoken. Brian Windhorst, in an interview with 105.3 The Fan, He has not had very kind words with the former Real Madrid player. “I think Luka is maybe a difficult person. He’s a great player, but when you watch the Mavericks play, he’s barking at the coach, he’s barking at his teammates, he’s barking at the umpires. He is always barking for something. He can really be an irritating guy“, has assured. One more chapter of a summer, the one of the Mavericks, to which little rest awaits him.