Wind project divides region in Mexico favored by winds

(Bloomberg) – Two years ago, a pickup truck carrying four men screeched to a stop in front of Germán Valdivieso Díaz’s home, where he still lives with his parents and two nephews. The men demanded to know how to find Valdivieso. And then they threatened to kill him.

After retiring, Valdivieso said his terrified mother called him, urging him to stay in Mexico City, where he was taking a course, more than 700 kilometers northwest of his rural home in La Ventosa, near the Pacific coast.

La Ventosa, is the name of the region known to be home to some of the most powerful gusts of wind in the world. That also explains why the location caught the attention of energy giant Electricite de France SA (EDF), which chose the location for its first wind power project in Mexico. The Valdivieso are among the families that leased land from EDF and now find themselves in disagreement, both with the other residents and with the company, over the giant towers and turbines it is proposing to build on their properties. Discrepancies about the project help explain why the men showed up at his house that day, Valdivieso said.

“The death threats left my mother in very bad shape,” said Valdivieso, now 29. “After the incident, no one feels safe going out.”

To be clear, no one accuses EDF of paying the men who threatened Valdivieso, not even Valdivieso himself. What he and others in the community do blame EDF for is failing to act and anticipating that its wind projects would bring some local residents, desperate for money from land leases, to the brink of violence. For them, it is clear how renewable energy developers are creating divisions between those trying to preserve their ancestral lands and those who will do almost anything for much-needed money.

EDF officials assured that the company has not threatened anyone and added that it strongly condemns such practices. In a statement, the French state-controlled utility company said it has “scrupulously complied with” Mexican law and that it recognizes the United Nations-backed position that indigenous peoples have the right to consent to or deny projects that may affect them or their lands.

Read more

Since EDF erected its first wind turbine in southern Mexico in 2009, the company has been sued by indigenous and human rights groups, and accused by residents of seizing their lands without prior notice. In 2018, the Valdivieso family joined forces with local activists to seek a court order against the company, and a judge suspended operations at EDF’s Gunaa Sicarú site in La Ventosa due to incomplete community consultations. For farmers in the region, the turbines are as invasive as the mines that have sprung up in the mineral-rich hills of La Ventosa. And it is perhaps no coincidence that, according to Valdivieso, the men who pressured his family for Gunaa Sicarú also asked him to abandon opposition to local mining concessions.

EDF said that the future of the project will depend on the outcome of these deliberations. The company said that it has collaborated with the Mexican authorities who are in charge of carrying out the consultations and has also developed “a relationship of trust and closeness with the local communities.” The French company said it has been involved in initiatives such as repairing roads and improving sanitation facilities in schools in La Ventosa and surrounding towns on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, a narrow strip of land between the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific where two mountain ranges channel a constant and fierce current of air.

Gunaa Sicarú would be EDF’s fourth wind farm in the area, which, if completed, would almost double its installed local capacity. Valdivieso and other residents said the company assured them that the projects would generate jobs and investment. Instead, wind farms have divided the community descended from pre-Columbian tribes. Some opponents like Valdivieso said they have been criticized in public meetings by other neighbors who support the industry for being “anti-wind.”

What is happening in La Ventosa is part of a broader trend in which wind, solar and hydroelectric companies have carried out projects that have resulted in land grabbing in underdeveloped rural communities. The International Energy Agency, an independent group focused on energy security, is calling for $ 1 trillion a year in clean energy investments for developing countries by 2030, compared to less than $ 150 billion last year, to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

To reach that emissions target, companies and governments will need to improve their cooperation with local communities, and that is not happening in Mexico and other parts of the world. In Chile’s Atacama Desert, for example, lithium and copper mining is drying up pastures and depleting wells of drinking water. In Myanmar, operations at a $ 3.6 billion hydroelectric dam have stalled since 2011 due to the lack of a proper environmental assessment.

“There is no difference in the way extractive industries operate: taking land from populations, destroying their crops,” said Michel Forst, who in 2017 traveled to Mexico to write a report for the UN on human rights. “For those who live there, who want to live as their ancestors did, their way of life is suddenly destroyed.”

Original Note: Wind Project Splinters a Mexico Region Prized for Powerful Gusts

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP