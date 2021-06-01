“Wind farms kill up to 200,000 bats a year in Spain”

06/01/2021 at 10:50 AM CEST

Every year between 100,000 and 200,000 bats die in Spain from the blades of wind turbines in wind farms, as revealed by the president of the Spanish Association for the Conservation and Study of Bats (SECEMU), Juan Tomás Alcalde.

In an interview with the Efe agency, Tomás Alcalde, who has a doctorate in Biological Sciences, describes it as “worrying & rdquor; that there are average figures of between 4 and 11 bats killed by wind turbine per year.

The biologist, who is dedicated to studying the populations and migrations of these mammals, highlights that the low rate of reproduction of the species, “around one baby per year & rdquor ;, is causing the population” to decrease blatantly and there is no way to that they can replace such a great mortality & rdquor ;.

Tomás Alcalde also emphasizes that the monitoring of the mortality of bats and birds carried out in several wind farms in Spain does not reflect the “high impact & rdquor; of wind turbines in fauna.

“Sometimes studies are done poorly, it is said that no bodies are found, and thus it is argued that the impact is small, because there are no bats & rdquor ;, denounces Tomás Alcalde, who also works on projects for the conservation of bat populations, placement and review of shelter boxes and studies of the impact of wind farms on these mammals.

In the last year, the association has analyzed some 140 studies of the environmental impact of wind farms and “less than 10 had serious studies of bats; the other 130 either do not have or have ridiculous studies & rdquor ;, points out this specialist.

According to the president of SECEMU, the main death of bats is caused by the impact of the blades, whose tips reach a “normal & rdquor; of about 200 kilometers per hour in a circular motion.

“Since bats have never lived with something moving at these speeds before, they do not know how to calculate the distances of something that goes so fast& rdquor ;, says Tomás Alcalde, who points out that, nevertheless, half of the bats die without having their blades touched. They die from “barotraumas & rdquor ;, that is, sudden pressure changes caused by the blades.

According to this expert, when autopsies are made on the corpses of bats that are collected from wind farms, around half do not have any broken bones, although they are “very delicate animals”.

Death occurs from internal bleeding in the lungs or in the abdominal cavity caused by a barotrauma, caused by a very abrupt pressure change when they approach the wind turbine blades.

The third reason is that they are “attracted & rdquor; by the wind turbines and they look around because it is “something that stands out in the landscape & rdquor ;, like a large tree, an element that they consider“ valuable & rdquor ;.

For this reason, from SECEMU they ask the administration and the wind developers to do the environmental impact studies well, because now they are a “disaster with capital letters, which are very far from the guidelines & rdquor; European, complaint.

Thirteen endangered species

He recalled that there are currently thirteen species of bats in danger of extinction, so corrective measures are necessary to reduce their mortality, especially in August, September and October, which are the months in which between 85% and 95% of the deaths of bats occur, because that is when the bats are in heat, with a “very active frantic & rdquor; and very hungry, because they have to store energy and fat to get through the winter.

“With that alone we would avoid 80% or 85% of bat deaths, and that is tens of thousands & rdquor ;, he stresses.

Based on monitoring wind farms, the association’s biologists have observed that most bats die on nights with light winds, when the wind turbine rotates “slowly & rdquor ;, at low speeds, between 80 and 90 kilometers per hour, “Enough to cause a blow or a barotrauma & rdquor ;.

“The measures we are asking for are a very small loss of profit for companies & rdquor ;, concludes Tomás.

Campaign against new wind farms in the Cantabrian Sea

On the other hand, the signs of rejection of the large wind farms in Spain continue. ‘No to mega wind farms’ is the rallying cry of a group of activists who have decided to join forces to stop the “invasion & rdquor; of macro-wind farms in the Cantabrian communities.

They recognize that it is “urgent & rdquor; and“ inescapable & rdquor; an energy transition towards a model based on renewable energies, but they demand that it be “fair with people, biodiversity and the landscape”. And they consider that “Wind industrialization & rdquor; that is being lived in the north of Spain walks away “completely & rdquor; of that model and represent “a certain threat to the last virgin spaces & rdquor ;.

The initiative is based on six environmental organizations that have created the Fund for the Legal Defense of the Cantabrian Mountains and have launched a crowdfunding campaign to undertake legal initiatives, considering that it is “the only tool in the face of the threats of an unjust and devastating model & rdquor; .

“Either due to lack of political will, disability, or both, the implementation of renewables in general and wind power in particular lack adequate environmental assessment, and public control& rdquor ;, denounce the promoters of the Fund, who add that in this situation “we have to resort to justice & rdquor ;.

The idea is that a team of specialists launch different legal actions, give technical and legal assistance to groups and entities affected by these projects, and build an online free access library with legal, bibliographic and cartographic resources to facilitate citizen participation. The group has the support of technical and legal teams.

The crowdfunding campaign, which is developed through microdearena.org, aims to raise 40,500 euros. The deadline is June 5, when World Environment Day is celebrated. At the moment they have already received almost 30,000 euros from about 600 donors.

The objective of the campaign is to provide an economic fund to promote legal actions in defense of biodiversity and the landscape of the Cantabrian Mountains and its surroundings against the avalanche of wind energy megaprojects, through three strategies.

In the first place, to promote legal actions in the European, state and regional judicial field against the actions of public administrations and against the sectoral regulations that circumvent previous planning and territorial organization or that contravene the international treaty that regulates the rights of citizen participation in relationship with the environment.

Second, to help in legal actions and citizen mobilization of different collectives, associations and local communities that pursue the same goals of defense of biodiversity and the landscape.

Finally, we want to create a knowledge base of public access through documentary dissemination tools.

380 projects being processed in the Cantabrian Sea

To realize the magnitude of the problem, the Fund’s promoters explain that In the Cantabrian Mountains and its surroundings there are currently 433 wind farms (8,377 wind turbines), to which are added another 380 projects in the pipeline (data as of April 20, 2021), with more than 3 000 new generation turbines, “with a greater impact on biodiversity and the landscape due to their large size and the need for large infrastructures associated, such as power lines and access tracks & rdquor ;.

“The lack of territorial planning means that 51% of the active and planned wind turbines are located within 2 kilometers of biosphere reserves or areas of the Natura 2000 Network; 23% are within the biosphere reserves, and 15% are within the Natura 2000 & rdquor; Network, warns the group.

“The current wind power plant model, conditioned by pressure from the promoter consortiums, threatens to transform the most rugged areas of the mountains with kilometers of huge access tracks, ditches, pipelines and huge wind turbines & rdquor ;, add the promoters of the Fund.

Currently signatures and allegations are being collected in the Cantabrian area to stop wind farms in places such as the Bierzo region (León), A Estrada, Sierra de Groba and Monte Galiñeiro (Pontevedra), Matallana de Torío, Valdepiélago, Valdelugueros and Cármenes (Central Leonesa Mountain), Monte do Gato (La Coruña) , Arredondo, Entrambasaguas, Solórzano, Ruesga, Riotuerto and Miera (Cantabria), Trevinca (Orense) and in western Asturias.

The six environmental organizations that have rallied against “wind industrialization & rdquor; in the Cantabrian Mountains are: Platform for the Defense of the Cantabrian Mountains (PDCC), Galiza Association for Ecolic Defense (ADEGA), Clean Air Bierzo Platform, Merindades de Burgos Wind Table, Platform for the Defense of the Pasiegos Valleys (PDVP ) and Sociedade Galega de Ornitoloxía (SGO).

Crowdfunding campaign website: https://www.migranodearena.org/reto/fondo-para-la-defensa-de-la-cordillera-cantabrica

Detailed information about the project: https://fdjcc.org/es/

It may interest you: Wind: clean energy, but a threat to birds