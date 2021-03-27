Wincho Schäfer will reveal the video clip of “Nuevos Apóstoles” at the Espacio Común Library

The now Venezuelan singer-songwriter Wincho Schäfer (Dead Feeling, Atkinson) presented last year his second solo studio effort ‘Amor de Madre’, of which he already presented an audiovisual material that accompanies the single “Falsa Alarma”. Now Wincho announces that next January 21 he will be revealing a new video clip in the Espacio Común bookstore that will correspond to his song “New Apostles.”

‘Amor de Madre’ had the participation of Armando Añez (Recordatorio), on guitar and Carlos Mas on percussion and keyboard as well as recording. The mix was left to Ricardo Martínez from Remoto Estudio, while Francesco Imbriago was in charge of mastering at CCS Mix and Mastering.

