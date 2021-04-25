Win to keep dreaming

04/25/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Sport.es

The Seville and the grenade they settle an Andalusian duel with transcendent objectives, since the sevillistas are at stake to seal their qualification for the Champions League, for which a draw is enough, and to keep the dream of staying alive in a complicated fight for the League title in the face of the Granada challenge of hurrying their European options.

The team of Julen lopetegui is fourth 6 points behind the leader, the Athletic, which also wins the private golaveraje; to 3 of Real Madrid, with which you must still play in Valdebebas; already one of the Barcelona, with one game less; and he is aware of the complexity of staying in that fight, although the numbers and his performance accompany him.

The Seville comes at his best to this clash against a grenade rocky and always difficult, driven by a technician like Diego Martinez with a brilliant past in the subsidiary of the whole of the Nervión neighborhood, since they have not lost since March 6 and have had six league wins in their last 7 games, 19 points out of 21.

Although the Gipuzkoan coach continues to hold on to his idea of ​​going game by game, the merit of his team to continue putting pressure on the three ‘big’ who precede him in the table is evident, since he has four victories in a row, the last three in three consecutive starts (Celta, Real Sociedad and Levante), an outstanding endorsement for this final league stretch.

Despite the accumulation of efforts, Lopetegui could repeat for the third game followed in the eleven who beat Real Sociedad 1-2 and then Levante 0-1, with two goals from a striker on a roll like the Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, who already has 23 -17 in the League and 6 in the Champions League-, provided that one of his defensive props, the Frenchman Jules Koundé, he recovers from the muscular problem that forced him to be substituted in Valencia.

Opposite will be the grenade, which reaches the Sánchez-Pizjuán with the satisfaction of the duty fulfilled, having already reached virtual permanence one more season in LaLiga Santander, and with the illusion of achieving a good result that allows him not to lose the wake of the teams that occupy European positions.

The set led by Diego Martinez It looks for points with which to reach the aforementioned permanence already mathematically and, incidentally, that give it the possibility of reducing the distance with a seventh place that now has seven points. The grenade, who after visiting Sevilla will do the same on Thursday with the Barcelona in a game postponed since last weekend, he comes to the clash in a great moment, since he has surpassed in his last two league games the Valladolid (1-2) and to Eibar (4-1).

The rojiblanco team recovers the Colombian striker Luis Javier Suarez, goes down to the gunsmiths last Thursday due to suspension, although he continues to have absences due to injury of the medium Luis Milla, of the winger Alberto Soro, from the Portuguese central Sundays Duarte and from the Colombian central Neyder lozano. Diego Martinez will introduce changes in its starting eleven with respect to the last match against Eibar, returning players such as Carlos Neva, the French Maxime gonalons or the brazilian Robert Kenedy.

Probable lineups:

Seville: Bonus; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Jordán, Fernando, Papu Gómez or Rakitic; Suso, En-Nesyri and Ocampos.

grenade: Rui Silva; Víctor Díaz, Germán, Vallejo, Carlos Neva; Gonalons, Yan Eteki, Yangel Herrera; Antonio Puertas, Luis Javier Suárez and Kenedy.

Referee: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea (Basque Committee).

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Hour: 18.30.