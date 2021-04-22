Win or win for Eibar

04/22/2021 at 08:00 CEST

Sport.es

grenade Y Eibar face this Thursday in the New Los Cármenes in a key duel for the Basques, last of LaLiga Santander and those who urge victory to maintain real options for salvation, while the Andalusians seek to cut their long streak of poor results against the gunsmith team to continue with chances of reaching seventh place.

Gunsmiths are aware that each time they have less points left to leave the bottom position that they now occupy. They are located four points from the save, so they absolutely need to score in the New Los Cármenes before a grenade that it is one of the teams that they are best at and that in fact it is the only one that those of Beg they have been able to defeat this season in Ipurua.

In fact in LaLiga they continue undefeated in their direct duels with the Andalusian team, whom they have beaten seven times and tied two in the nine games they have played in this category. Any further stumbling against them could cause the gap to increase and become very difficult to clean up, with 21 points left at stake. The Eibar He has not known victory for 14 games and cannot delay any longer the arrival of a vital victory in his fight for permanence.

Jose Luis Mendilibar recovers the French-Negalese midfielder Pape Diop, after fulfilling against the Atlético de Madrid the match with which he had been sanctioned for accumulating cards. You can also count on Bryan gil, who was injured before the Real Madrid and he missed the next two games in which the team accused his absence and showed signs of impotence, although there are doubts that the Barbateño can play from the start.

On the contrary, they remain low Rober Correa, Pedro Bigas, Edu Exposito Y Yoshinori muto, which are the players who have been injured for the longest time and who have not just recovered. Also at the last minute he has been left out of the call due to technical decision Sergi Enrich. To complete the list in the face of the high number of casualties, they will again count for the third consecutive time with the youth players Dufur, Arieta Y Atienza.

The grenade comes to the crash after being eliminated last Thursday by the Manchester United in the Europa League, allowing him to fully focus on the remainder of the season in the domestic championship. Despite the fact that it has eight points for the teams that occupy the European place, the objective in this final stretch of the campaign is to continue to maintain until the end options to reach those positions and be able to repeat the grand finale of the previous year.

For that to happen, everything happens to overcome this Thursday Eibar, his black beast of the last decades by accumulating seven defeats in a row against the Basque team, since his next two games will be complicated by having to visit consecutively the Seville and to Barcelona, to him in the game that was pending when the Catalans played the final of the Copa del Rey.

The technician of the grenade, Diego Martinez, counts for the shock with the loss due to accumulation of warnings from the Colombian striker Luis Suarez, which joins the absences due to injury to the environment Luis Milla, from the Brazilian extreme Robert Kenedy, from the Portuguese central Sundays Duarte and from the Colombian central Neyder lozano.

Everything indicates that the French media may be the holder Maxime gonalons, who had to retire injured from the last game against the Manchester United due to a sprained shoulder that has not prevented him from working relatively normally with his colleagues this week. Yes in the end Gonalons It is not from the game, the Cameroonian midfielder will start as defensive pivot Yan Eteki, while it is foreseeable that he will be available again, although in principle on the bench, the attacker Alberto Soro after overcoming a knee sprain.

Probable lineups:

grenade: Rui Silva; Foulquier, Germán, Vallejo, Carlos Neva; Gonalons, Montoro, Yangel Herrera; Antonio Puertas, Machís and Soldado.

Eibar: Dmitrovic; Well, Arbilla, Oliveira, Cote; Sergio Álvarez, Diop, Aleix García, Inui, Kevin Rodrigues and Kike García.

Referee: Santiago Jaime Latre (Aragonese Committee).

Stadium: New Los Cármenes.

Hour: 21.00 hours.