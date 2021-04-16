Win or say goodbye for Girona

04/16/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Marc Brugues

The defeat of last Saturday in Vallecas suddenly stopped the persecution of Rayo in the aspirations of Girona to insert assault the sixth place. Only a draw would have been gold – let alone a victory – in a game where Francisco’s men did things very well for many minutes but they ran into VAR and a genius of Isi Palazon.

With eight days just to play, the hopes of playing the promotion phase are slim, it is true, but the sensations and the competitiveness of the team in recent weeks mean that no one has yet to throw in the towel. In addition, the play-off continues to 6 points because Rayo failed on Wednesday and Sporting is still seven. Hard? Yes. Impossible? Not yet. Everything happens by adding and adding three by three starting tonight against Zaragoza. There is no use thinking about catching Rayo or that Sporting have to come to Girona, if the team is not able to overcome the first of the eight obstacles it faces from here to the end. A win today would allow us to continue fueling hopes of fighting for sixth place.

To try to rediscover the path of victories, Francisco recovers cash for the cause. A few good news has the coach for today’s game in the form of the recovery of important players. Bernard Y Pablo Moreno, injured, and Valery Y Franquesa, with COVID-19 are not available but, yes you can count on Juanpe, Samu saiz Y Terrats. Without a doubt, three important players and, especially the first two, with stripes and experience. The Madrilenian will hardly be in the starting eleven, because as he advanced Francisco “has forced” to arrive and is still not 100%. For its part, some more number has Juanpe. The canary would take the place of Moon and would form the axis with Well Y Arnau Martinez. Nothing suggests that Girona change the system.

The scheme with three centers and two lanes works and the team is more vertical and direct. Despite the defeat against Rayo, the dynamics and feelings have been positive in the last month and, in principle, Girona would have to continue along the same lines. Couto he has become the master of the right lane and would have to be maintained. On the left, they oppose Aday Y Moon. Above, Cristhian Stuani Y Sylla they will continue to play together.

For its part, Zaragoza comes to Montilivi in ​​their best moment of the season. Juan Ignacio Martinez He has been able to refloat a boat that seemed for many days to be bored on all sides and with water on its neck. The Alicante coach, who relieved the interim Ivan Martinez (subsidiary coach) who had replaced Deck of cards, you have found the key. The last two victories in Fuenlabrada (0-1) and against Almería (2-1) have reactivated a Zaragoza that is already 6 points behind the relegation. Ros and Atienza, injured and Vuckic, discarded, are low.

– Probable alignments:

Girona: Juan Carlos, Couto, Aday, Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau Martínez, Cristóforo, Gumbau, Monchu or Kebé, Stuani and Sylla

Zaragoza: Christian Álvarez, Tejero, Nieto, Francés, Jair or Peybernes; Francho, Zapater, Adrián González, Chavarría; Narváez and Iván Azón.

Referee: López Toca (Cantabrian).

Time: 21:00.