Win or die

06/19/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Isaac fandos

There is no safety net. Both Switzerland, with one point in two games, like Turkey, with the locker to zero, they play it in the last match of the group stage. The two combined they need a win to continue with qualifying options for the round of 16.

For the moment, neither the Swiss nor the Ottoman team have managed to win, nor convince, in any of their two disputed matches, which has put them on the ropes at the first exchange. Especially surprising is the case of the Turkish team, led by Senol Günes, who for many was running as one of the possible revelations of this competition. The Swiss, meanwhile, have always been a tough and competitive team in the top continental tournaments, but they have never exceeded the ceiling of the round of 16.

The occasion for the Swiss is more propitious, since they add a point, the one obtained against Wales (1-1), and to win would be placed with four units. If they didn’t pass as second, they would have enough numbers to make it as one of the best thirds.

Also, this will be one of the last opportunities to one of the best Swiss generations in history, led by Shaqiri, Xhaka and Schar, among others. Of course, they will have to overcome the harsh criticism they have received in recent days, including on the hair of the players. “I accept the criticism about the game, but our hair or cars do not influence & rdquor ;, said Borussia central Manuel Akanji.

They will face a Turkish team that also lives immersed in a crisis, after arouse admiration during qualifying, and now be about to fall in the group stage. His image against Italy (0-3) and Wales (0-2), was very poor, and only a victory against the Swiss could give them the classification as third. To attempt the epic, Günes is expected to introduce a much more offensive eleven, to try to score his first goals in the Euro, in a duel that promises strong emotions until the end.

– Probable lineups:

Swiss: Sommer or Mvogo; Mbabu, Elveldi, Schar, Akanji, Rodríguez; Freuler, Xhaka, Shaqiri; Seferovic and Embolo.

Turkey: Çahir; Celik, Demiral, Söyüncü, Muldur; Ayhan, Kahveci; Under, Dervisoglu, Burak Yilmaz and Calhanoglu.

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).

Stadium: Baku Olympic Stadium.

Hour: 18:00 CET (16:00 GMT).