Win looks to the title after taking the chess game against Volkov

The game of Ciryl Gane It may not be the most colorful, it may lack some volume, but so far it is very effective. The 31-year-old Frenchman added another victory (his record is 9-0) to prevail by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45 and 49-46) to Aleksandr Volkov. The Frenchman sets his sights on the heavyweight title. The situation ahead must move, but his candidacy is already on the table. He is clear about it: “I’m ready. Every one of my fights has been a challenge and I have won them. I’m ready“He snapped. He is clear about what he wants his next step to be.

The lawsuit did not have much rhythm. It was a complete chess game. Volkov is strong with his striking and Gane comes from kickboxing. The fight was pure tactics and there they both played. The Russian had more wingspan and the French speed. The second was imposed. Without being a steamroller, Gane was connecting the best hands (he was close to 70% correct in many moments) on a continuous basis. Thus he added the first two rounds. Fair enough, but they were his. The key to the fight was the detail that Volkov was pressing, but was not able to close spaces. Something was wrong.

In the third round, Win hit clearer combinations and the Russian noticed them. The fight was declining on his side. Although in the first round he had shot less (the only round that one of the three judges did not give him), the effectiveness gave him all three rounds. In the fourth, Volkov touched the Frenchman, who realized he shouldn’t risk it. He did just enough to add and wait. In the last act, the Russian did not intend to risk and at the pace set by the promise, the veteran continued tied up. Hit the table and time to dream. Revalidation approved to win.