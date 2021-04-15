Win in security with one of the best spy cameras

How to choose a spy camera and what to consider before buying one?

If it is true that you want to get one of these devices, we recommend that you attend a series of basic criteria that will help you to know what spy camera to buy:

Size. First of all will be the size. Think that these cameras succeed because they are able to record without being seen. Therefore, some compact dimensions They will help you fulfill your mission.

Wifi. Think that, if we place these cameras anywhere in our house or even in the car, the best thing is that it has Wifi. After all, we cannot always be around to control it.

Resolution. Although the image quality of spy cameras is completely surprising, we recommend that you look at the resolution offered by the model you buy.

Additional features. In addition to recording high quality image and sound, spy cameras can offer other features such as night vision or the motion sensor.

What is a spy camera?

These cameras, also known as hidden cameras, are devices that record image and audio without being seen. They have a tiny sizeprecisely so that the people involved do not know that they are being recorded. In fact, they are very easily concealed in places like mirrors, key chains, or other ornaments.

Of course, you must have be careful what you do with the images so as not to incur a crimeor. Remember that these recordings they have no greater intention than to feel protected. Everything that goes beyond, is left over.

What is a spy camera for?

As we say, a spy camera It is used to record videos without the people involved perceiving your presence. They are very useful devices to collect information incognito and discover certain compromising situations.

Where to hide a spy camera

The main success of any spy camera is being able to film without being seen. So that the position in which we place it will be the most important. Make sure there is no no object that comes between the lens and the objective that we want to record.

Therefore, the best places to hide a spy camera are nooks and corners that they are elevated. In this way, the camera shot will allow us to capture a plane much better than from a horizontal position.

Although it is also true that there are other models that we can install in everyday objects like the phone or watch. For these types of cases, you will play a very important role in recording certain compromising situations.

How do you install a spy camera?

The peculiarity of this type of camera is that they are tiny and hardly require installation. The main problem to solve is the place where we will place it. Mainly for two reasons: we don’t want to be found and we want the camera shot to offer the best possible shot.

In any case, as each camera is a world, you must attend to its specifications, because its installation will vary depending on whether it has cables or not or its connection possibilities with other devices.

What are the types of spy cameras that exist?

The truth is that there are countless different types of spy cameras. We can attend to their size, position or installation, and we can also classify them according to their power supply and his connectivity.

In this way, we can find mini cameras, for the car, for him home, cameras with Wifi or with bluetooth or cameras wireless. Depending on their features, they could be cameras with view nocturnal, cameras with sensor from movement and many more.