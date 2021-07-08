Win for tennis players Zhang and Peers in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

07/08/2021

On at 19:30 CEST

The China Shuai zhang, number 48 of the WTA and the Australian John peers, number 24 of the ATP won in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon by 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and three minutes to the French player Edouard Roger-Vasselin already the american player Nicole melichar, numbers 15 and 9 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match during the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The losing pair could not break the serve to their opponents once, while the winners did it 3 times. In addition, Zhang and Peers achieved 66% in the first service, committed 6 double faults and made 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 68%, they did not commit any double faults and obtained 64% of the service points.

After this meeting, the semifinals will take place where Zhang and Peers will be measured against the winners of the match that will face Jean-Julien Rojer Y Andreja Klepac against Neal skupski Y Desirae Krawczyk.

The tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles It is carried out on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 46 couples face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 in London.