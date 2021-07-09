in Sports

Win for tennis players Zhang and Peers in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

07/08/2021

On 07/09/2021 at 03:00 CEST

The China Shuai zhang, number 48 of the WTA and the Australian John peers, number 24 of the ATP won in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon by 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and three minutes to the French player Edouard Roger-Vasselin already the american player Nicole melichar, numbers 15 and 9 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winners of this match during the Wimbledon semi-finals.

The losing pair could not break the serve to their opponents once, while the winners did it 3 times. In addition, Zhang and Peers achieved 66% in the first service, committed 6 double faults and made 71% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their rivals was 68%, they did not commit any double faults and obtained 64% of the service points.

After this meeting, the semifinals will take place where Zhang and Peers will be measured against the winners of the match that will face Jean-Julien Rojer Y Andreja Klepac against Neal skupski Y Desirae Krawczyk.

The tournament Wimbledon Mixed Doubles It is carried out on grass in the open air and during the course of it a total of 46 couples face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from June 28 to July 11 in London.

Andrada and Vergara presented as reinforcements of Monterrey

Zeballos, finalist at Wimbledon in doubles!