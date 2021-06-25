Win, final revalidation to look at the championship

Heavyweight is at a very interesting time in the UFC. Francis Ngannou’s victory over Stipe Miocic opened many avenues. The option of immediate revenge was not contemplated and we all looked at Jon jones. The former light heavyweight champion had all the ballots to be the next challenger, but the negotiations have not borne fruit and ‘Bones’ would not see with bad eyes waiting for 2022 to make his premiere in the highest category. With that situation, heThe UFC has looked at the ranking and everything indicates that the champion will expose his title in September against Derrick Lewis, who has earned that position with his latest performances.

The equation is clear, but the UFC never runs out of plans, so it wants yet another fighter to come up from below. The bet is Ciryl Win. The undefeated Frenchman (8-0) has his second stellar match this Saturday at UFC Las Vegas 30. After defeating Jairzinho Rozenstruik, now it is his turn to deal with Alexandr Volkov. If he wins, starting from number three in the ranking, the starting opportunity seems clear. What’s more, France is a market that interests the UFC a lot (In 2020 MMA became legal) and a duel between Gane and Ngannou, who emigrated to that country from Cameroon, would be a success. All these are castles in the air, all the stars must square, but just in case the Gaul already warns: “I trained with Francis Ngannou in Paris and I know his power. I respect him, but I’m ready to fight for the belt and take it to France“.

The path he wants is clear, and so is the ordeal, but first he must deal with a veteran like Volkov. The 32-year-old Russian is coming after two wins in a row and he knows that if he wants to be in the wake of the title, he only needs to win. Meanwhile, Win has all the pressure. After sweeping kickboxing, in just three years he has managed to place himself in this high position. He has great striking, very dangerous elbows and he likes to project and chase submission from superiority. He is a favorite in this fight, but he must prove it. At the moment he has been impenetrable, but he must pass the last test against a very tough opponent. If you succeed, the title will be one step away.