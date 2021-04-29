win by Paracuellos Antamira against Real Aranjuez CF (4-0)

04/28/2021 at 11:14 PM CEST

The Collars started with a 4-0 home win over the Aranjuez during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Wednesday in the Stadium Lewis. With this result, the Alcobendas set is fourth, while the Real Aranjuez he is ninth after the end of the game.

During the first period of the game none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

The second half of the match got off to a good start for him Paracuellos Antamira, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a maximum penalty goal of Luis Carlos in minute 55. Later the Alcobendas team scored, increasing the advantage through a goal from Garcia at 58 minutes. Later, the locals scored again thanks to a new goal from Garcia, who thus achieved a double in the 71st minute that left a 3-0 in favor of the Collars. Then the local team scored again, which distanced itself by a goal of Tassembedo shortly before the end, specifically in 88, thus closing the match with a final score of 4-0.

In the match the referee showed a yellow card to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Chanque.

With this result, the Collars he gets 26 points and the Aranjuez with 18 points.

Data sheetParacuellos Antamira:Diego, Enrique, Mayorga, A, García, Javi Fer, Acho, Fernandez, Luis Carlos, Víctor and Ivan LopezReal Aranjuez CF:Portillo, Bulga, Miguel Ángel, Mejia, Jimenez, Jesús Sánchez, Chanque, Mora, Cuchillo, Olivar and GonzalezStadium:Luis Aragonés StadiumGoals:Luis Carlos (1-0, min. 55), García (2-0, min. 58), García (3-0, min. 71) and Tassembedo (4-0, min. 88)