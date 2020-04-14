The music world has been saving us in these weeks since we have been kept at home by the pandemic we are experiencing due to the coronavirus. Since then there are thousands of musicians around the world, famous and independent who are doing a lot of things to keep in touch with their fans, `But there are some who are finding inspiration during the contingency to compose new music and apparently Win Butler is one of them.

It turns out that in the last few days, the Arcade Fire vocalist has been sharing some pretty mysterious clips on social media, which for many meant that he was probably preparing a solo album. However, after putting together conspiracy theories worthy of Dross himself, It seems that it is actually what could be the sixth studio album by the Canadian band.

Through a lot of posts on his Instagram account and on the eve of his 40th birthday, Win Butler displayed a series of handwritten notes by himself. In addition to talking about the current situation we are experiencing due to the coronavirus, Butler said he has been stepping up writing the new lyrics these days with his wife and Arcade Fire member Régine Chassagne.also mentions that The band’s next album has been planned for the past two years –And he even says that before the pandemic they had been recording in the studio for months.

“We had been exploring a lot of lyrical and musical themes that feel almost eerily related to what is happening now (we actually have a song called ‘Age of Anxiety’ written a year ago,” Butler explained. Win said he was putting all his heart, soul, and time into the music and recording, and that Arcade Fire may be able to play some of the material through a livestream one day.. However, he also made it clear that he was not urged to release the new thing in the band in the coming weeks.

On the chaotic situation that surrounds entertainment – speaking of live concerts – and music in general, Win Butler acknowledges that the coronavirus pandemic is a crisis that could ultimately change or destroy aspects of the music industry, yet he was positive about the future.He said: “I think it will only strengthen music as an art form. He has never felt more essential, spiritual and irreplaceable. ”

Either way, knowing that the new Arcade Fire disc is in the oven is one of the best news we could receive these daysDeny it. While we have details – and maybe a new song – Here are the clips that Win Butler shared in recent weeks:

Saw someone ask if you could listen to Wins story without an instagram account so whoever asked here ya go from arcadefire