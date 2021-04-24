Win and go to the semifinals like Rafa Nadal

6-1 and 6-4 in 1h.34 ‘. Without giving up a set and far from exceeding two hours of play. No suffering. One more triumph at Rafael Nadal, which qualified for its thirteenth semifinal in the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy. It was also very Nadal’s decision to go to a training track to continue working half an hour with his coaches Carlos Moyà and Francis Roig. At 34, he keeps the flame of constant improvement alive.

The eleven-time champion dispatched the British Cameron norrie, 25 years old and 58th ATP, with the forcefulness of which he suffered against the Belarusian Ilya Ivashka and the japanese Kei nishikori. More filming, greater ease, less doubts. Recovering sensations. Far from the splendor of his record, because the bar is at infinity, but keeping the line of the correct path towards more demanding works. Giving positive signals.

He takes small steps forward every day. He needs them because the tournament requires the highest level in its final stretch. This Saturday (4:00 p.m.), duel with the Asturian Pablo Carreño, who came back 2-5 against the Argentine Diego schwartzman in the third sleeve to prevail 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5 in 2h.33 ‘.

And the lower part will have a young and talented finalist on Sunday, be it the most consolidated Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, Monte Carlo champion, or the spectacular Italian Jannik Sinner, growing at breakneck speed.

Nadal said that he was left with the positive aspect of spending a lot of time on the court to overcome rounds, which needed competition since it is only his third tournament of the course and last season he barely played due to the pandemic.

After the 2h.19 ‘ Against Ivashaka and Nishikori, he shouldn’t have minded reducing the filming time as he showed more solidity and tennis. With sun and heat, the ideal conditions for your ball to jump more, the effects emerge, its quality resurfaces. But it was not enough with the hour and a half of the game, he left to train.

There was a brief interval of mess in the crash. He gave the serve with 4-3 in the second set, to the third ball of ‘break’ against, but immediately regained the advantage to close the victory.

Nadal advances, who made his best match of the week, regardless of a rival, he also left handed Cam Norrie, who stayed on no man’s land, did no harm. Traditionally combative in spirit, he was far from putting Rafa in trouble, already superior weeks ago in the Australian Open, 7-5, 6-2 and 7-5, on a hard court more suitable for the South African-born tennis player.

Victory 450 on clay, 64 at Godó

Rafa Nadal has been more Rafa Nadal in the quarterfinals. At the moment he has already equaled the 2019 semifinals, in which he could not with the Austrian Dominic Thiem. He maintains the illusion of winning a twelfth Conde de Godó Trophy, after the triumphal series from 2005 to 2009, 2011 to 2013 and 2016 to 2018. There are 64 games won in 68 commitments. His 450 victory on land, counting only 41 defeats.