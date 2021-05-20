Win an NBA 2K21 game every week with the Meristation League in Biwenger!

It is clear that playing video games you are a crack, But are you capable of transferring all your knowledge to Biwenger? Sure you do, and now is the time to prove it in these NBA Playoffs!

Meristation, the number one information website in Spanish in the video game sector, and Biwenger, the only fantasy in which the playoffs are experienced, They launch the Meristation League, in which in addition to enjoying the spectacle of the NBA finals, you can win an NBA 2K21 game every week. Yes yes, every week you will have the opportunity to take home the favorite video game of NBA lovers!

The Meristation League is a Fantasy mode macro league with no limit of participants in which you will have 350M to compile your line-up with 5 starters, a sixth man and 4 reserves. All will score, although from the sixth man you will receive 75% of his final score and from each one the 4 reserves 50%. In addition, you can make the changes you want between the end of one week and the beginning of the next, and select a franchise player / captain within your starting five who will score double. The scoring system will be the official NBA statistics.

You will be able to see the beginning and end of each week in the calendar that is inside the Home tab, which a priori will be from Saturday to Saturday. As teams are eliminated, they will also leave the competition in Biwenger so that players from those teams are not available for selection to avoid confusion.

We have already mentioned it at the beginning, but it is that awards like this are worth remembering over and over again! The first classified of each week will win an NBA 2K21 game, and the manager who is champion after the Playoffs is finished will also receive an NBA 2K21 game as a prize.

Prepare your winning team now and find all the information you need in the league’s legal bases.

In these Playoffs, dribble, shoot, score and win with Meristation and Biwenger!