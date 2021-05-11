Win $ 235 million in the lottery but decide to continue studying



Despite his youth, he is very clear about what he will do with his award.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The vast majority of people who have ever dreamed of win the lottery, they are very clear that they would spend part of their prize on indulging in the odd luxury, ranging from buying a great house, a luxury car, a trip or enjoying a gastronomic experience and what better, thinking about what to do so that your financial problems are solved for all that remains of your life.

But there are also those who believe that winning a millionaire lottery prize does not have to change their lives at all. That is the case of a 23-year-old named Thomas Yi, which name has entered the list of all-time lottery winners in the United States after pocketing $ 235 million in the Powerball.

Yi obtained this amount of money on March 27 and left many astonished by demonstrating the great mental clarity that he possesses.

Asked what he intended to do with the award, The young man indicated that he only has in mind to finish his degree and upon completion, he wishes to invest part of his prize in creating a business related to medicine.

“After matching all 6 numbers, I couldn’t believe it, so I took my ticket to a store to have it checked at the machine,” explained the lucky winner.

“The clerk at the counter was instantly excited and repeated that I had won the top prize with the $ 235 million Powerball jackpot. So I knew this would change my life, “he added.

