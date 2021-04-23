Win $ 12 million in the lottery and surprised everyone by the first thing you bought

When you first think about what you would spend if you won the lottery, Surely the first thing that comes to mind is to buy the house or car of your dreams, take that trip that you have wanted so much, it may even be that the first thing you would do would be to pay your debts or start the business you have in mind .

However, as they say, each head is a world. The needs are different and there are those who fortune comes so overnight that they can waste it or buy common and common things.

That’s what he did a Canadian woman named Liliane Fortin, who on the morning of April 14 received a phone call that has come to change his life completely.

It turns out that Liliane bought a ticket from the LottoMax drawing for April 13, with which was awarded a prize equivalent to $ 12 million.

At first, she was skeptical and even thought it was all a joke. “She told me to check, so I did and saw that the amount was what she told me … I checked again several times,” Fortin said during an online interview with Loto-Québec.

Fortin, who is a retired woman, indicated that she sometimes bought group tickets with her co-workers when a jackpot was up for grabs. After retiring, he continued to buy tickets from time to time and buying this ticket online was something spontaneous.

Fortin explained that he did not choose his usual numbers. Instead, they were generated automatically.

At first, the winner only shared the good news with her husband, who has been by her side for the last 43 years, as well as with her 2 children. The entire family ensures absolute happiness thanks to the good luck of the woman.

When questioning him about what it was The first thing he bought with his prize, he indicated that he made “a great purchase” (ironically): some new glasses. She also indicated that she will give herself the necessary time, together with her husband, to be able to invest in the best of their money.

You are interested in: