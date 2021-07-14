Win $ 1.2 million in the lottery thanks to Euro 2020

Sammantha Young is a woman originally from the United Kingdom, which a few days ago He did not imagine that his worst torture would turn into the greatest blessing in his life.

The 33-year-old would know that She would spend a few weeks locked up at home since her husband Paul is a huge soccer fan and hence, I would do nothing but watch every game of Euro 2020.

As a good Englishwoman, Sammantha was willing to support and follow her national team’s games; However, she was not planning to spend several hours watching the other games every day as her husband did.

Bored with the situation, on July 2, The woman took advantage of the fact that her husband was watching the Eurocup to go online and buy a lottery ticket from a virtual EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. At first, this generated a profit of about $ 22, which he invested to buy a pair of Instant Win game tickets.

The next morning, he received an email informing him that had raised $ 1.2 million being the winner of said lottery draw.

Two #EuroMillions millionaires in two days!

Sammantha and Paul show us how to perfect that winning expression 😆 # NationalLottery #DreamComeTrueMoney pic.twitter.com/yjln7d8mRz – The National Lottery (@TNLUK) July 13, 2021

“Right before I went to bed, I logged back in and saw there was no jackpot winner, so I thought that was it, I never imagined I would wake up a millionaire,” Young said.

In fact, it was her husband who gave her the good news, because she had not seen well the amount of money written in the email. They even thought that it was all a scam until he contacted the lottery office, which confirmed the good news.

Regarding what she will do with her award, Young indicated that she would like to take a vacation with her husband and their 2 children to Bora Bora, in French Polynesia, as well as buy a Range Rover Sport. The rest of the money will be used to finish paying your mortgage, as well as making investments that pay off in the future.

You are interested in:

The $ 4 million lottery prize that ended up ruining his life

She became a millionaire thanks to the lottery but says this ruined her life