Javier Tebas was breastfeeding a few weeks ago, assuring that “there were no insurances that would cover a pandemic” to a sporting event. Well, the Wimbledon tennis tournament has portrayed the President of the League. The prestigious event that is held every summer at the All England Club will receive 114 million euros for the cancellation of this edition, thus managing to cover losses and even pocket a good amount of money.

Since the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic, the British tournament has paid 1.8 million euros a year to an insurer to cover against pandemics. Thebes and many other sports leaders have ignored the signals that the world has sent us in recent years. Ebola or Zika have filled hours and more hours of the television grill in the last five years, but they have not served for the great leagues of European football to have glimpsed what might come with the coronavirus.

Now the possibility of losing a minimum of 600 million euros is on the league table. If the competition does not return that amount could be even higher and there are some clubs very upset by the management of the president who for some “He chose the cheapest insurance for the League.” Be that as it may, what has become evident is that Thebes lied about whether or not a pandemic could be covered and the consequences will be paid by clubs that will see their conditions drastically changed.

The Wimbledon example shows that Thebes prefers to spend money on institutional advertising –As it does with many media in Spain–, in the payment of a percentage of the income of the League to have influence in the sports Federations Spanish or to create a television channel rather than keep their own competition safe.

In fact, Other organizations that have been badly affected by the coronavirus crisis, such as UEFA or the International Olympic Committee, also did not have insurance., but a mattress in the form of a contingency fund. Thus, the postponements of the Euro Cup or the Olympic Games will not provoke a tremendous crisis in both institutions by having 500 and 2,000 million euros, respectively, in cash. Where is the mattress of a competition that has entered billions of euros in recent years? The coronavirus has given Thebes a humble cure.