Wimbledon: Wimbledon invites Carlos Alcaraz, Andy Murray and Venus Williams

The Wimbledon tournament has given an invitation to the final draw to the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and another to the British Andy Murray, winner of the tournament in 2013 and 2016.

Alcaraz, world number 78, will make his first appearance at the All England Club having recently reached the third round at Roland Garros. In recent months he has become a fixture of ATP tournaments and reached the semi-finals in Marbella, as well as the second round of the 1,000 Masters in Madrid, where Rafael Nadal stopped him.

The English tournament has also invited Liam Broady, Jay Clarke, Jack Draper and Andy Murray, who this week won his first grass match in the last three years at Queen’s.

The Scotsman has not competed in singles at Wimbledon since 2017, when he defended the title and lost in the quarterfinals.

As for the invitations to the women’s draw, the organization has given them to Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon winner, and local players Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Francesca Jones and Samantha Murray.

Wimbledon reduces its prize pool by 5.2%

The Wimbledon tournament has reduced its prize pool by 5.2% to a total of 35 million pounds (40 million euros) for its 2021 edition.

The winners of the individual tournament, both male and female, will win 1.7 million pounds (1.98 million euros), a significant drop from 2.53 million pounds in the 2019 edition.

The organization has decided to reduce the prizes for reaching the final, semifinals and quarterfinals and increase those of the first four rounds, to favor the lower ranked tennis players. The player who plays the first round of Wimbledon will win 48,000 pounds (55,000 euros).

The doubles tournament has also suffered a decrease in its prizes of 7.2%, while the wheelchair tournaments have increased their purse by 17%.