Wimbledon will see the champion full court

According to the English media, the men’s and women’s finals of Wimbledon They will be played with 100% of the capacity of the main stadium of the All England Club. They will be 15,000 privileged to see the winner of the third Grand Slam of the season. The rest of the tournament will allow a total of 21,000 people per day, which is 50% of the total capacity.

This will be the first event in the United Kingdom that will allow a full house after the start of the pandemic and despite the announcement made by the British Government to delay the elimination of restrictions by the covid for four weeks until August 19.

After not being played in 2020, the tournament returns to the calendar.

All those who want to attend the event must be vaccinated or submit a negative test. It should be remembered that the players who attend the tournament will be staying in official hotels in central London and that they will not be able to rent private residences as was customary before the pandemic.

After having consecrated himself at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic wants to add his 20th Grand Slam and tie the line of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Swiss made his debut on the grass of Halle, Germany, on Monday, while the Spanish did not confirm his presence at Wimbledon. The southpaw could skip this part of the season to focus on the cement tour.

The defending champion is Novak Djokovic.

