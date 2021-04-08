Wimbledon will not move its scheduled dates

04/08/2021

Following the announcement on April 8 of the delay of the start of Roland Garros by one week, Wimbledon issued another statement supporting the decision of the French Tennis Federation (FFT), but making it clear that it will not change its scheduled dates for its 2021 edition. The tournament It will start on Monday, June 28 and end on Sunday, July 11.

It should be remembered that, due to the global pandemic due to COVID-19, the ‘big’ London was not played in 2020, becoming the first cancellation of the tournament since World War II. Economically, yes, the organization of the tournament saved the furniture, since the All England Lawn Tennis Club has insurance against pandemics and received around 114 million euros that allowed him to take a different path than Roland Garros or the US Open.

LESS GRASS

The main consequence of this calendar change by Roland Garros is that the weed tour will be one week less long. In the case of the ATP circuit, tournaments Hertogenbosch and Stuttgart will coincide with the second week of Roland Garros, while on the WTA circuit the appointment of Hertogenbosch and of Nottingham.

“To reduce the impact on the rest of the calendar, grass season will be shortened to one week in 2021. Wimbledon will be played on the planned dates. The weed tour will return in three weeks in 2022, “he said. Wimbledon it’s a statement.