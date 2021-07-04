Wimbledon will look at its maximum capacity

WIMBLEDON.

The Crowd on Center Court and Number One Court at Wimbledon will increase to 100% of its capacity from the quarter finals of the individual and until the end of the tournament.

The All England Club reported Sunday that it will represent “The first stadiums filled in the open air at a sporting event” on Britain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 due to the covid-19 outbreak, the first time in 75 years that the oldest Grand Slam did not take place.

The club said the increase from what had been a capacity limited to 50% in the two main arenas occurs after “Successful staging of the first week” of the tournament and after the government gave the authorization.

After Monday’s fourth round matches, The quarterfinals are scheduled to start on Tuesday for the women’s division and on Wednesday for the men’s. Subsequently, the semifinals are held and the women’s final is scheduled for next Saturday and the men’s for July 11.

