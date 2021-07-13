Wimbledon: two matches under suspicion

The Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) received two complaints for match fixing at the Wimbledon tournament, one for singles and the other for doubles. The reason: they were observed irregularities in the amount of bets and the time in which they were made.

The data was revealed by the German newspaper Die Welt. According to the publication, in the case of the doubles it was for a first round match and the high stakes was on the favorites losing, how did it happen. In singles, a German player participated and the surprise was due to the result of the third set, how many serve games each of the tennis players would win, to which a five-digit figure in dollars was bet, and the one who bet won in all the headings.

The ITIA is investigating both parties, but had no official comment on what happened.

Local antecedents

The Argentine Nicolás Kicker was suspended for three years, already completed, for match-fixing, which he himself confessed. Patricio Heras and Federico Coria were also sanctioned for bribery. Marcos Trungelliti made complaints of corruption and received threats.

