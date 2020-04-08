Neil Stubey is one of the basic pillars in the All England Lawn Tennis Club as he has been in charge of maintaining grass courts since 2013. In statements collected by TheTelegraph, the head gardener of Wimbledon He reflected on why the event could not be held in a month other than June or July. “Since the end of August and the beginning of September, the sun goes down earlier and that causes more dew at night. The tracks become slippery and it would be impossible to ensure their good condition to compete. Also, there would not be enough light hours to get through so many games in the first week, “he said.

