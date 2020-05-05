The Wimbledon tournament, which was to be held from June 29 to July 12, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the planet.

The third Grand Slam of the season thus suffers its first cancellation since World War II.

“With great pain the All England Club management and the Wimbledon organizing committee have decided today (Wednesday) that the 2020 championships will be canceled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus pandemic,” the tournament said. it’s a statement.

The 134th edition of Wimbledon will be held from June 28 to July 11, 2021.

It is the eleventh time in history that Wimbledon has had to be canceled since its dispute began – it is the oldest Grand Slam – in 1888. It had to be suspended four times during the First World War and six times during the Second, being the club bombarded by the Germans on several occasions.

“With the ability of the government-imposed measures to continue for several months, we believe that we had to act responsibly to protect the large number of people it takes to prepare for Wimbledon.”

“The cancellation of Wimbledon is the best decision in the public health interest and having made this decision now, rather than a few weeks from now, is important to everyone involved in tennis,” the tournament added.

Wimbledon is financially protected from this incident by pandemic insurance. It is the only one of the four Grand Slams that has this insurance, so it will minimize the monetary losses of a tournament that generates more than 250 million euros annually.

Richard Lewis, Executive President of the All England Club, appreciated the help received by the International Tennis Federation, ATP, WTA and the British Tennis Federation in making this decision.

“I would like to thank all those who love Wimbledon for understanding this decision in these difficult circumstances. It is your passion that has shaped Wimbledon over the years and will continue to do so as we prepare for a fantastic tournament in 2021.” Lewis added.

.