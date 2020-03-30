The world is facing the greatest challenge since World War II in the fight against coronavirus and sport is still one of the highlights. The advance of the global pandemic in all parts of the globe and the difficulty involved in managing it is causing a wave of suspensions in historical events whose next victim could be Wimbledon 2020. The organizers of the tournament announced last week that Wednesday April 1 would be the day chosen to confirm whether it was played or canceled, ruling out the possibility of postponing it to another date due to the special needs of the grass in terms of temperature, rainfall and hours of light.

With the resumption of the ATP and WTA circuits scheduled for June 7, the expansion of the coronavirus to Great Britain makes it difficult for this forecast to be fulfilled and many already warn that it will not be played in the All England Lawn Tennis Club. The last of them has been Dirk hordoff, President of the German Tennis Federation, whose position makes him deserving of some credit in his predictions. “I am involved in the main institutions of power in the world of tennis and I can say that Wimbledon is canceled. I have no doubts about it, it is the only decision that can be made at this time and only official confirmation on Wednesday is missing,” says Hordoff. in an interview for L´Equipe.

“It is impossible to imagine that with the situation we have now, in just three months we will have an event that brings together thousands of people from all over the world. The problem will not be solved enough until there is a global response and find an effective treatment or a vaccine. Possibly the situation has improved in the summer, but not to the point of being able to hold such a tournament, “he said before responding to the effects this will have. “This should provoke a decision of the ATP and WTA from playing the entire clay court tour in October. It is unfeasible to think that Wimbledon it could be played on another date due to the particularities of the tournament, “he said.

In addition, he gave a clue about why the British tournament should not suffer too much cancellation. “The organization has done well and was far-sighted enough to insure against a pandemic. This should minimize the economic impact of a suspension and it is a tournament powerful enough to be able to financially support a year without gambling,” said one man. who charged heavily against Roland Garros and the president of the French Tennis Federation, Bernard Giudicelli. “This is not the typical way of doing things for the French or for the tournament, but for Bernard. He panicked due to the elections for the FFT presidency that he has next year and has wanted to be the protagonist. Now he sees that He has been left alone, not even the ITF supports him, “he said before being optimistic.

“The most important thing right now is people’s health. It’s going to be impossible for people to travel from tournament to tournament in the short term so it’s time to think about things other than tennis. The sport is financially sound , I do not think that any sponsor will clearly withdraw their support and I believe that no player in the top-100 will have economic liquidity problems, even if it is not played during the remainder of the season, “he said. Dirk hordoff in declarations that will bring glue and raise blisters on Wimbledon and Roland Garros.

