Wimbledon reduces the amount of prizes by 5.2% compared to 2019

The amount of the prize money for the tournament Wimbledon This year’s will be just over 35 million pounds (40.7 million euros), a reduction of 5.2% compared to 2019, when the Grand Slam on grass was last held, organizers said on Wednesday .

Wimbledon It was the only important one that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year it will return in its usual place with the main draw starting on June 28.

Singles champions will carry the maximum impact on their earnings and will pocket 1.7 million pounds, compared to 2.35 million they were paid in 2019.

“As in previous years, and particularly in this challenging year for tour players, the focus of distribution has been to support players in the early rounds of the tournament,” said the organizers. All England Club it’s a statement.

“Only four players (finalists and semi-finalists) from each singles draw will receive cash prizes at a lower level than that awarded in 2019.”

Players who participate in the qualifiers will see a 17.5% increase in their overall prize money allocation, while wheelchair and quad events will also receive a 17% increase.

Organizers also confirmed that the Men’s and Women’s Singles Finals will be played with a total attendance of 15,000 attendees on Center Court, making it the first outdoor sporting event in the UK to have full capacity since the start of the tournament. coronavirus pandemic last year.

Spectators must register by midnight Wednesday to access the ticketing platform for initial ticket sales starting at 1 p.m. local time Thursday, organizers said. In previous years, the majority of entries were allocated through a public vote conducted months before the tournament.

The All England Club He added that 2021 ticket holders are required to wear face covers on venue grounds, but will not be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing when sitting at the venue.

They will also need to present proof of COVID-19 status during entry, either in the form of both doses of vaccination or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of attendance.