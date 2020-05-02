▲ Images like the one above will not be seen this year at the All England Club, where the oldest tennis tournament is held. Upon cancellation, Wimbledon has pandemic insurance that will cover losses from ticket sales and television rights.Photo Afp

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, April 2, 2020, p. a10

London. For the first time in its history of almost a century and a half, the Wimbledon tournament was canceled for reasons other than war, due to the fact that due to the coronavirus pandemic this year’s edition of the traditional grass contest, third of the circuit, will not be held. from Grand Slam.

Wimbledon has pandemic insurance, which would cover losses from ticket sales and television rights.

The All England Club, the venue where the tournament is located, would minimize with this policy the losses of a tournament that annually generates more than 250 million pounds (more than 283 million euros) in revenue.

According to the British press, the insurance would cover a large part of the losses to allow the event to survive in the future and to continue the contribution that the fair makes to the English tennis federation.

With Britain under a period of confinement, the All England Club announced its decision not to hold the tournament, something that did not happen to tennis’s oldest Grand Slam match in 75 years.

The Wimbledon tournament was first organized in 1877 and played every year since then, with exceptions in a couple of periods: from 1915-18 for World War I, and from 1940-45 for World War II.

It has weighed so much on our minds that it had only been previously interrupted by the two World Wars, said club director Ian Hewitt. But after careful consideration of all the scenarios, we believe the right decision in the midst of this global crisis was to cancel this year’s championship and focus on how to use Wimbledon’s resources to help our community.

The tournament was to be played between June 29 and July 12 and was rescheduled to take place between June 28 and July 11, 2021.

Roger Federer, the eight-time Wimbledon champion, summed up the sentiment of many tennis players, managers and fans with a single word on Twitter: Devastated.

Also on Wednesday, the Professional Tennis Association (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) announced that men’s and women’s professional tennis tours are suspended until at least July 13, thus eliminating the season. of tennis on grass. The tennis activity had been suspended until June 7.

It adds to a long list of sports competitions that have had to be canceled entirely in 2020 in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Wimbledon tournament is the first great date of tennis that is completely excluded from this year’s agenda by the coronavirus. The start of the French Open was postponed, from the end of May to the end of September.

At the moment, the United States Open is still standing, to be played in New York from August 31 to September 13.

Moments after the Wimbledon announcement, the United States Tennis Association released a statement noting that it still maintains its plans to host the US Open on schedule, Aug. 31-Sept. 13, in New York.

For now, the French Open is due to start six days after the men’s final at Flushing Meadows, where an indoor court complex now functions as a 350-bed temporary hospital and the Louis Armstrong Stadium is used to prepare 25,000 meals for day for patients, workers, volunteers and schoolchildren in the city.

The cancellation of Wimbledon implies that Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep will not be able to defend the titles they won in 2019.

It also deprives Federer of one of his best remaining opportunities to try to increase his collection of 20 Grand Slam titles, which includes a record figure of eight at Wimbledon. Federer lost last year’s final to Djokovic, defined in a tiebreaker in the fifth set after the Swiss star let out a pair of championship balls.

Federer, who turns 39 in August, is currently recovering from knee surgery and was aiming to reappear on the circuit for the grass season.

