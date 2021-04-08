Wimbledon keeps its dates

The tournament Wimbledon will not change its dates, despite the one-week postponement of Roland Garros which reduces the grass season on the circuit.

The Parisian tournament will begin a week later than planned, on May 30 – and will end on June 13 – to allow the public to enter the venue, which will leave only two weeks of gap between Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Wimbledon, which already had to be suspended last year for the first time since World War II, has decided not to change its dates and will maintain its start on June 28.

Therefore, the grass tour, which in recent years has consisted of three weeks, will be shortened by one, which will imply that the S-Hertogenbosch and Stuttgart tournaments coincide with the second week of Roland Garros.

“To reduce the impact on the rest of the schedule, the grass season will be shortened to one week in 2021. Wimbledon will be played on the planned dates of June 28 to July 11. The grass tour will return at three weeks in 2022, “Wimbledon said in a statement.