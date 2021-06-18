Wimbledon is left without another star, Naomi Osaka will not play the tournament this year

Is Naomi Osaka the new queen of tennis? 1:42

(CNN Spanish) – Naomi Osaka announced her resignation from Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam tournament of the year, and assured her presence at the next Tokyo Olympics.

The loss of Osaka, number two in the world, marked a day to be forgotten for the most prestigious tournament in world tennis, after Rafael Nadal announced his absence from the All England Club courts for this year.

Naomi will not play Wimbledon this year. You are going to take some time to spend with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is looking forward to playing in front of her home crowd, ”her team said in a statement.

Osaka, was controversial after his retirement from the last Roland Garros tournament after refusing to participate in the mandatory press conferences.

The 23-year-old tennis player alleged “mental health” reasons for absenting from these activities and after being threatened with expulsion from the tournament and fined about US $ 15,000, she decided to withdraw as soon after winning in the first round.

On the other hand, the confirmation of participating in the Olympic Games clears the doubt that had been sown last May due to the situation in which Japan is due to the pandemic.

“I am an athlete and my first thought is that I want to play, but as a human being, I see that we are in a pandemic and if people are not well and are not safe, it is a great concern. I am not sure if it is the best thing to celebrate the Games.