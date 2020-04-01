Official: Wimbledon It will not be played in this 2020 due to the coronavirus. The news was an open secret and the organization has made official on Wednesday afternoon the suspension of the tournament that was due to take place in July. In this way, no date will be sought for 2020. This is the first time that Wimbledon has been canceled since the First World War.

The tournament organization has stated in a statement that: “Given the likelihood that government measures (due to the coronavirus) will continue for many months, we must act responsibly to protect the large number of people needed to organize the tournament, as well as considering that the people, supplies and services legally required to organize the tournament will not be available at any time this summer ».

Thus, Wimbledon It will be the first Grand Slam not to be held in e 2020 after Roland Garros weeks ago confirmed its postponement until next September. In this way, and just as it happened during the Second World War, the tournament that had to be played from June 29 to July 12 on the London grass, finally will not be played.

The entire grass season is suspended

At the same time, the professional circuits ATP and WTA announced the complete suspension of the entire grass season, which in the men’s category implies the tournaments of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Stuttgart, London-Queen’s, Halle, Mallorca and Eastbourne; and in the female category, those of ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham, Birmingham, Berlin, Eastbourne and Bad Homburg.

ATP President Andrea Gaudenzi stressed that “there is no other choice.” “We have made this decision in close cooperation with our members and with the other governing bodies of tennis. Health and safety remain the top priority as we face the challenges that await us in these unprecedented times and we will do our best to get the circuit resumed as soon as possible once it is safe to do so, “he promised.

In the same vein, WTA President Steve Simon expressed himself. “While we share disappointment at this further postponement of the season, our priority remains to support each other during this unprecedented time,” he said.