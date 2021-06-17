Wimbledon invites Carlos Alcaraz and Andy Murray

The tournament Wimbledon has given an invitation for the final painting to the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz placeholder image and another to the british Andy Murray, winner of the tournament in 2013 and 2016.

Alcaraz, world number 78, will make his first appearance at the All England Club having recently reached the third round at Roland Garros. In recent months he has become a fixture of ATP tournaments and reached the semi-finals in Marbella, as well as the second round of the MMadrid 1,000 asters, where it stopped him Rafael Nadal.

The English tournament has also invited Liam Broady, Jay Clarke, Jack Draper and Andy Murray, which this week won its first grass match in the last three years in Queen’s.

The Scotsman has not competed in singles at Wimbledon since 2017, when he was defending the title and losing in the quarter-finals.

Regarding the invitations for the women’s team, the organization has given them to Venus Williams, a five-time Wimbledon winner, and to the local players Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Francesca Jones and Samantha Murray.