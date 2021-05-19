Wimbledon hopes to have more audience than the current 25% expected by the phase change

The organizers of Wimbledon They are confident that they will be able to accommodate more fans than the current allocation of 25% of the capacity of the facility in the traditional Grand Slam tournament on grass that will be held from June 28 to July 11 this year after the last relaxation of the restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Great Britain moved to the third phase of its roadmap and the Prime Minister’s Executive Boris johnson It plans to lift some of the restrictions in the country as of Monday, June 21, in order to reactivate the economy.

The organizers of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said last month that they were planning a 25% capacity, but the Wimbledon It will begin a week after the lifting of the current restrictions and they hope that the government will allow to relax some of them.

“In addition to the relaxation of Phase 3 restrictions and the first positive indications from the Events Research Program, we are confident that we will be able to increase our ticketing capacity for this year’s tournament beyond the minimum position of 25 % that we established last month, ”said the All England Lawn Tennis Club in a statement Wednesday.

“This confidence is based, in particular, on the reintroduction of the rule of tables for six people inside restaurants as of May 17 and the first indications that the guide of Phase 4 could include similar relaxations for the stadiums sports ”, adds the statement.

Wimbledon it was the only Grand Slam tournament canceled last year due to the pandemic and it was the first time since World War II that it was not played.

The organizers have implemented a minimized risk environment to meet health protocols, which means that tennis players will have their entourage limited to a maximum of three people and will have to stay in designated hotels, rather than luxurious private homes in the vicinity. as was customary with most of the great stars.

The AELTC He said they will remain flexible and delay ticket sales until the middle of next month to have more clarity on the emergence of the rapidly spreading variant B.1.617.2 of the virus that could derail the lifting of restrictions.

“For this reason, we will continue with the intention of confirming the sale of tickets as late as possible, which will be available online from mid-June,” said the organizers.