Wimbledon hit: Hurkacz eliminated Medvedev

Hubert Hurkacz, gave a hit this Tuesday after beating who, in the previous one, was one of the favorites: the Russian Daniil Medvedev. The Polish he won 2-6, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-3 and 6-3 in the round of 16 at Wimbledon. In the next round he will go before the great Roger Federer, with whom he has a precedent in the Indian Wells Masters 1000 in 2019, with a victory for the world number 8.

The match had been suspended last Monday by heavy rain, when the match was 2-6, 7-6, 3-6 and 4-3. At the restart, the 24-year-old Pole secured the fourth set and finished the fifth for victory.

“Stopping yesterday in the fourth set was the first time for me. I worked with my coach and physical therapist to prepare for today and try to do better. I think I did a good job today.”, confessed the Pole and added: “We were on court 2 and then we went in here. Being here and being able to win that game is very important to me ”.

Hurkacz, who has just been champion of the Miami Masters 1000 this year, reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career and will face Roger Federer himself. “I think Roger, for this sport, is amazing. The way he plays, the titles he won, but you guys enjoy watching me too, so it will be fun. I hope I get a little support too.”said the young man when asked about the confrontation. The meeting is scheduled for next Wednesday.

