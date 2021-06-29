in Sports

“Wimbledon has given me a great gift”

06/29/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

Carla Suárez, who said goodbye to Wimbledon on Tuesday, said that the tournament had given her a “great gift”, with the farewell on center court.

The canary played her last match at Wimbledon against the number one Ashleigh Barty, which he put against the ropes winning a set.

I think Wimbledon has given me a great gift. I have really enjoyed it. I couldn’t wish for anything better for a day like this. My last game here, against Ash, the number one in the world, on the center floor, with the roof closed. It has been incredible. I have enjoyed it all very much. I think I have been the happiest player in the tournament, “Suárez said at a press conference.

After losing the first set 6-1, the Gran Canaria recovered taking the second in the ‘tie break’, to end up yielding in the third.

“I think I started a little nervous. It has been a long time off the track and I had only played Roland Garros before this tournament,” he said.

“Later in the second set I started to feel good. I enjoyed the game giving my best. I know what I had to do to win the game, but my body is not the same as it was two years ago. “

Asked if her decision to retire this season has changed, Carla was very clear. “No, no, no,” he said with a smile on his face.

I’m going to play my last tournament at the US Open and then my career will be over“he added.

