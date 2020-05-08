The grass It is the most complex and delicate surface to maintain in the entire circuit. That is why it is a kind of “endangered surface”, the one that enjoys fewer weeks of play throughout the year, specifically selected in summer so that the climate respects its care and composition. Among all the tournaments that respect the neatness of this ‘holy land’, which years ago had up to three Grand Slams in the same year, is Wimbledon. A championship that, for the first time in centuries, will not be played.

That is why the garden that prostrates on the All England Club could be given a care, a special affection. Perhaps the lack of action will cause less wear, perhaps the meticulous and detailed follow-up can be relaxed a bit on tournament days. These doubts were answered by All England Tennis Club Head of Grounds, Neil Stubley, in an interview with La Nación. It is the most outstanding position of a legion of caretakers who are in charge of preparing the tracks in detail, a very important link in the tournament dispute. He is saddened by the cancellation, but admits that “the grass continues to grow indoors and we have to do the maintenance properly.”

And is that if there was any doubt about it, Stubley is responsible for dispelling them: the work on the lawn will develop in the same wayto. It influences that, of course, that the AELTC serves as a club. Therefore, its grass will continue to see how it is trodden by many fans of this sport, and its tracks, once the containment measures are relaxed, will have action again, although at a different level. “At this time we divide into groups to continue our work, in accordance with the government’s safety recommendations. We work 20 meters away, so social distance is not a problem; each one works with their machines and personal belongings , and at the end of the day these are disinfected and placed in the tank. This is a challenge, but one that we face from the beginning and that affects the entire world. “

So while we know that work continues to be done in virtually the same way, it is important to know at what point lies exactly the grass of the London tournament. “Right now the surface is soft. The only thing we are not going to do is mark the white lines, but we will not reduce watering until we know when the club doors will open. It is a process of a couple of weeks, so a Once you open the club, we will place the lines. We are 95% ready to be played at any time “. The doubt that floods everyone’s mind, however, is different: does the process of renewal alter the fact that there is less action? Is it necessary to play to undertake that mat change normally? Neil’s answer is clear: “Whether it is played or not makes no difference. The reason for our renovations is that as much unwanted grass as possible is discarded. The only way to notice differences from year to year is through the weather If it is hot and dry, the courts will be firm, and if the court is more or less dry during the championship we will monitor it. Anyway, they are small differences: I don’t think the players will notice of the difference between a court that is slightly softer than normal. “

If the weather largely determines the care of the courts, one can think about when the renovations pass their most critical point. Is it perhaps under the cold London winter? Or, perhaps, in high-temperature summers? “I would say that the most complicated stage is renewal in late summer. There is a limited time for the courts to be ready for next year and you do not know very well when the weather may change. The most difficult part is from August to September, yes, when there are still people from the club playing and we have to start our work. “

Finally, Neil left a nice reflection on what does it mean to be the “maximum caretaker” of the London grass and how the tournament is lived from such a position. “Every day is a new day, with its own challenges. You don’t enjoy the championship until it ends and you look back. An ideal tournament is, for me, one in which the players had an excellent performance, in which people talked about the players and the weather and not the grass. If the grass was not mentioned it is a sign that the tournament was a success“

.