Wimbledon delays start of doubles and shortens matches

06/29/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

.

The Wimbledon tournament announced this Tuesday the delay of the start of doubles, until Thursday, and the shortening of the first two rounds from the best of five sets to the best of three in men.

This decision is due to the disruption caused by the rain on Monday and Tuesday, which forced the day to be delayed for several hours and to the cancellation of dozens of matches both days.

In this way, the first two rounds of doubles will not be played to the best of five sets, but to the best of three, as is done in the rest of the Grand Slams with the full tournament.

Today’s day in the legendary English tournament experienced an emotional moment with the farewell and tribute to the Spanish Carla Suárez, who said goodbye to the center.