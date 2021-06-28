Wimbledon cancels 16 games, including those of Andújar and Feliciano

06/28/2021 at 5:19 PM CEST

.

The organization of Wimbledon has canceled sixteen games this Monday due to rain, including that of Feliciano lopez against british Dan evans and the one who was going to face Pablo Andújar and to french Pierre-Hugues Herbet.

Nor will the American Venus Williams play today, that is measured in the first round against the Romanian Mihael Buzarnescu, nor the Czech Karolina Pliskova, who faces the Slovenian Tamara Zidansek.

Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska will also have to wait until Tuesday to make her debut, as her match against American Ann Li has been canceled.

Rain in the British capital has prevented play from starting on the tournament’s outer courts until four hours later than scheduled.