Wimbledon applauds the creators of the vaccine

This Monday the Wimbledon main draw was launched, and the tournament organizers decided to honor the creators of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was developed at the University of Oxford. Scientific team members, including Sarah Gilbert, were invited to witness the match between the world’s number one, Novak Djokovic, before the British Jack Draper, from the royal box.

This box, which is usually reserved for the royal family or great personalities, this time was occupied by researchers and British health service workers, who were loudly applauded in the All England Central Stadium.

. Who was also on the platform was one of the daughters of Captain Tom Moore, who was in charge of creating the campaign that aims to raise funds for the fight against the pandemic.

The rain complicated the start of the activity on Monday and forced the postponement of many of the planned commitments. In the previous one, Djokovic is the great candidate to win the title and, if he does, he will reach the 20 Grand Slam e It will equal the record of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Novak Djokovic celebrating a point against Jack Dreper at Wimbledon. (Photo: Glyn KIRK)

As for the Argentines, this Monday they debuted Federico Delbonis, who faced Andrey Rublev; Diego Schwartzman against the Frenchman Benoit Paire, at 2.30 pm, and Facundo Bagnis against the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. For her part, Rosario’s Nadia Podoroska will face the American, Ann Li, at 2.30 pm.

