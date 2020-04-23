An anti-cancellation insurance policy

Each edition of Wimbledon is a gain of around £ 250 million (283 million euros) for the All England Club (£ 254.8 in 2018, £ 288 million). A sum slightly higher than the earnings of Roland-Garros (260 million euros, or 230 million pounds sterling). To protect themselves from any external catastrophe that would lead to the cancellation of the third Grand Slam tournament of the season, the London leaders have taken out a 7-digit insurance policy according to the Daily Mail.

This contract would allow them to preserve the finances of British tennis if the tournament does not take place in 2020 (initially scheduled from June 29 to July 12). Hence the tight timing between the communication last week and this emergency meeting scheduled for today which reveals a certain serenity on the financial level. Because you would find in this insurance policy a special “pandemic” clause included in the contract only a few years ago. Wimbledon is therefore protected against tournament cancellation due to coronavirus. But that’s not all.

Protection against the death of the Queen, or a terrorist attack

In this new contract on the circuit, the managers have planned everything. They have guarded against the death of their historic godmother of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club Queen Elisabeth II (93 years old and who has passed the baton for Wimbledon to Kate Middleton for several seasons). A disappearance which would trigger a national mourning across the Channel, and therefore a possible cancellation of the tournament, a period which also appears in the insurance contract. But it would also provide protection against terrorist attacks in the process of cancellation. An insurance policy that could give ideas to other tournament organizers. But this type of contract would no longer be possible in the future, particularly with regard to the “pandemic” clause. To the chagrin of Roland-Garros, which could have to face the financial consequences of a white year 2020 if the tournament could not be held next September.