Wimbledon aims to be played with a reduced number of spectators

ANDl oldest Grand Slam in tennis history, Wimbledon, expected to be held this year after what the 2020 edition had to be suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the 2021 edition, Wimbledon will be played with a reduced number of spectators Although this will be confirmed until later and see how the issue of coronavirus infections in the United Kingdom evolves.

The Grand Slam through a statement said: “However, eWe are working to be as flexible as possible and be able to respond to last minute changes that allow us to increase or reduce capacity, before and during the two weeks that the tournament lasts. For this reason, we want to make sure that we can leave the decision on the capacity of the public until as late as possible, so that we can accommodate as many people as possible. “

The AELTC has provided an update on plans for The Championships 2021, including public capacity, ticket distribution, the Queue and more #Wimbledon ? Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) March 18, 2021

The only Grand Slam played on grass is scheduled for be held from June 28, a week after the UK lifts restrictions against Covid-19. For ticket sales An online platform is expected to open in June.

Another change for this edition is that no player will be able to stay in private homes and everyone will stay in hotels. Many players rented houses near the All England Club.

Finally in the statement they reported that the expansion of the All England Club will be delayed and the previous phase will not be able to be played in this enclosure until 2028.