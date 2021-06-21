Wimbledon 2021. The women’s qualifying phase was drawn with six Spanish

After announcing the pairings of the men’s qualification, Wimbledon raffled the draw for the women’s qualifying round, which will be attended by six Spanish women. In that sense, Nuria Párrizas (vs. Ponchet), Irene Burillo (vs. Tomova), Cristina Bucsa (vs. Bara), Eva Guerrero (vs. Dodin), Lara Arruaberrena (vs. Fett) and Georgina Pérez (vs. Kalinina ) will participate in the third Grand Slam of the season. In turn, Colombian María Camila Osorio will be the first seed and will make her debut against Taiwanese Liang.

Wimbledon women’s qualifying draw pic.twitter.com/Bda2qQn9dn – Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 21, 2021